Short Interest in Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Declines By 20.0%

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of KCLI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $440.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 3.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

