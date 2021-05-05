Short Interest in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Decreases By 14.8%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,980,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 11,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Shares of KALA stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The firm has a market cap of $416.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.43.
Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on KALA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.
