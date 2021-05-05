Short Interest in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Decreases By 14.8%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,980,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 11,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The firm has a market cap of $416.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KALA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.