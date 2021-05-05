Short Interest in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Declines By 24.1%

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,230,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,064,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358,983. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $39.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 866.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,815 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824,107 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,600 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,631,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 533,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after buying an additional 219,435 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

