Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Rises By 22.9%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,544,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2,410.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,556,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255,249 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 21,912.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,963,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941,316 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 725,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 362,984 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 372,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 178,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

