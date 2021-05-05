Short Interest in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Decreases By 20.2%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

