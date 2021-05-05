Short Interest in Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Expands By 22.9%

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 223.2 days.

HMCBF traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $27.28. 394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.35. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMCBF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

