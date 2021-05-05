Short Interest in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Decreases By 19.9%

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 808,900 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HNI remained flat at $$43.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 302,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,909. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.10. HNI has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $44.49.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

In other news, VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $42,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,423.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $75,238.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,974 shares of company stock valued at $287,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in HNI by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 701.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HNI. TheStreet cut shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti upgraded HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

