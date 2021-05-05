Short Interest in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expands By 20.0%

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days. Currently, 15.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of GCMG opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. GCM Grosvenor has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $155.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GCMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

