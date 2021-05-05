Short Interest in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Decreases By 20.5%

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 881,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,226,000 after acquiring an additional 82,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 107,901 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

FSZ traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.19. 9,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average is $60.51. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $66.24.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.