Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Declines By 14.9%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

FTC stock opened at $101.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.13. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.95.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.