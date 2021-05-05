Short Interest in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Drops By 14.5%

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 693,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $138,807.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,854.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 8,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $264,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,523.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at $980,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE FHI traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 61,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,493. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

