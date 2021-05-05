Short Interest in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Expands By 20.3%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of EuroDry at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.19. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. On average, research analysts expect that EuroDry will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

