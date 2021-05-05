Short Interest in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Declines By 22.9%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 642,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Emerald in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerald by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Emerald by 90.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Emerald in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Emerald in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.

Shares of NYSE EEX traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 178,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,503. Emerald has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.93.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.56). Emerald had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 402.06%.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

