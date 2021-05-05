Short Interest in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Increases By 24.5%

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXP traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,453. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.47.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 4,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $503,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,201,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $2,066,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $1,963,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.