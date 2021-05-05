Short Interest in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Expands By 25.3%

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,100 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 625,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 337,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $38,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 14.1% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COR stock opened at $119.10 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.67 and its 200-day moving average is $122.83.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.47%.

Several analysts have commented on COR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

