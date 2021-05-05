Short Interest in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expands By 23.7%

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,380,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 10,820,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,000 shares of company stock worth $4,915,723. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 245,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Conagra Brands by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,322,000 after purchasing an additional 579,210 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.35. 58,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,854. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.94. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

