Short Interest in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Drops By 16.3%

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on CMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMC remained flat at $$31.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $536,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,916,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at $807,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 35.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 46,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.