Short Interest in Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Grows By 20.5%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,300 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 425,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 394.1 days.

CHRRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHRRF opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

