Short Interest in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Decreases By 16.4%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $114.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

