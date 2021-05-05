Short Interest in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Decreases By 16.4%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
NASDAQ BCLI opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $114.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.