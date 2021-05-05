Short Interest in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Drops By 19.8%

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BCX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 19,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,467. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.