Short Interest in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Drops By 19.8%

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BCX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 19,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,467. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.