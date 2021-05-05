Short Interest in BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Expands By 29.4%

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,900 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 268,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BerGenBio ASA in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS:BRRGF opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. BerGenBio ASA has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing drugs to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bio-available small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in major cancer indications and COVID-19.

