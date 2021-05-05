Short Interest in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Declines By 14.6%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 5,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ASAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Get Asana alerts:

NYSE ASAN traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.98. 2,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,076. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $832,478.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,060,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 23.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 31.6% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.