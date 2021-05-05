Short Interest in Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Grows By 21.7%

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Anima in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Anima has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82.

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

