Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Short Interest Down 15.6% in April

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,386.09.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $9.86 on Wednesday, hitting $1,133.08. 32,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,210. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,151.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,142.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a PE ratio of 729.07, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a twelve month low of $662.00 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 14.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 222.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $3,269,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

