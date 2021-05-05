Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $927,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $4,418,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

