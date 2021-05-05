Shift4 Payments (FOUR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. On average, analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FOUR opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $104.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 90,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $8,895,140.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,771,499 shares of company stock worth $257,546,943. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

