Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Up 56.9% Over Last Week

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 56.9% higher against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.70 or 0.00022355 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00069001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.51 or 0.00263200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.59 or 0.01155877 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031903 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.35 or 0.00725918 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,852.32 or 1.00084981 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

