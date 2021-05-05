Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) CEO David P. Tusa Sells 218,614 Shares

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $267.66 million and a PE ratio of 231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $18.67.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sharps Compliance by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 84,926 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 449.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 72,911 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

SMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.