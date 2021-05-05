Sharder Price Hits $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $88.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sharder has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Sharder coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sharder alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00084001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00018928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00067965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.65 or 0.00821404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00100391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,423.92 or 0.09466161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00044176 BTC.

Sharder Profile

SS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.