Shake Shack (SHAK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $157.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.52 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. On average, analysts expect Shake Shack to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $105.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.49. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.52, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $138.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHAK. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.45.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.