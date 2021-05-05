Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $837.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report sales of $837.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $823.80 million and the highest is $851.50 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $820.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,900,000 after purchasing an additional 638,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 246.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,349. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.77. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $56.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.