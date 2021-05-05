Sentinel Protocol (UPP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.00

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $54.18 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00065629 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00026726 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009945 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006019 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.