Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Sells 493,098 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,098 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 2.1% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS remained flat at $$30.67 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,635. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.74.

