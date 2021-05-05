Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,488 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,195 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,857,000. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,014,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.99. 57,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,723. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $49.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

