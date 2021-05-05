Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. On average, analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.49. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

