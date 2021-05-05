Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.91.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $137.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.13. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after acquiring an additional 96,126 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

