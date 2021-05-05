Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Announces Earnings Results

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra Energy updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.500-8.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.50-8.10 EPS.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $3.03 on Wednesday, hitting $134.95. The stock had a trading volume of 35,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,234. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.95 and a 200 day moving average of $128.13. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.91.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

