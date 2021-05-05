Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Sells $2,448,208.92 in Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SIGI opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.