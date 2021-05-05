Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE SEM traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $38.22. 470,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,455. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $9,753,000.00. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $67,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $946,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 414,391 shares of company stock worth $13,662,334. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $4,347,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 27,735 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,086,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 18,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

