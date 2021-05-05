Security Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Security Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 1,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 18,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,477,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,131 shares of company stock worth $43,393,845. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

GOOG stock traded up $26.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,380.68. The company had a trading volume of 23,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,193. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,323.91 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,207.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,932.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

