Security Asset Management Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Security Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,138,855. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

