Security Asset Management Has $3.10 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Security Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Markel by 60.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total transaction of $523,215.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,545,756.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,126 shares of company stock worth $4,937,991 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKL stock traded down $10.99 on Wednesday, reaching $1,170.90. 292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,631. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $761.06 and a 12 month high of $1,218.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,168.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,063.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,144.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

