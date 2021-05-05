Security Asset Management Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Security Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 37,867 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,544.9% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 40,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 38,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.21. The company had a trading volume of 116,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,718. The firm has a market cap of $203.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.98. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $115.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

