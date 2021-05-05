Security Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Security Asset Management grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,186 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.8% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,273,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $254,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,593 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,226 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 35,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $230.87. 55,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,420,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.82 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.73. The company has a market cap of $450.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,838,958 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.