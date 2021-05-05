SeaWorld Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,691 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,931% compared to the average daily volume of 428 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. Truist boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,370. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SEAS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $53.67. 25,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,874. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

