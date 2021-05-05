SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%.

NASDAQ:SPNE traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.20. 2,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.24. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29.

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

