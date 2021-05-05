Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $133.20

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $133.20 and last traded at $136.19, with a volume of 1614026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.24.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.23 and its 200-day moving average is $167.66.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,308 shares of company stock worth $12,765,502 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

