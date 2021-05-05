Scotiabank Cuts B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target to $9.50

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $9.75 to $9.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 95.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTG. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. 370,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,522,210. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $479.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,400,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 240.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in B2Gold by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

