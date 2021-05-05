Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.62. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $75.75.

