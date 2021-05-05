Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Curi Capital’s 6th Largest Position

Curi Capital increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Curi Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Curi Capital’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,161,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $39.17. 59,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,695. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $39.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

